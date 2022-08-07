River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue.
Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday.
WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from near East Upper Factors Walk to the Plant Riverside District.
