River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue

River Street
River Street(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- River Street has reopened after an ongoing water rescue.

The search is concluding for the night but will resume Monday morning.

The Savannah Fire Department incident commander says a bystander said the person fell into the water.

Officials can’t determine if the person jumped or fell as of Sunday night.

Original Story- A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue.

Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday.

WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from near East Upper Factors Walk to the Plant Riverside District.

This is a developing situation, stay with WTOC for the latest updates.

