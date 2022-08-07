Sky Cams
Three people injured after shooting in Bluffton

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police say three people are injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police say two cars were traveling north on New Riverside Road after 2 p.m. Sunday, when people in the cars started shooting at each other.

Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say they have two people in custody, and charges are pending at this time.

