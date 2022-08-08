Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday.

The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday.

In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.

“We’ve been here doing this with the school uniforms as long as Savannah has had the school uniforms.”

But the owner David Eichelbaum says he had no clue the mall was up for auction and a month later still hasn’t been notified officially.

“We learned through social media just like everybody else.”

But when everybody else learned about the auction that’s now underway, his sales plummeted.

“Once they heard it was up for auction, people assumed the mall was closed, so a lot of people just didn’t even show up. We were getting phone calls all the time ’well where are you know,” The Uniform Source Owner David Eichelbaum said.

“He says his back to school profits were cut in half compared to years in the past.”

He says he also isn’t ordering more inventory because he doesn’t know if or when he’ll have to relocate.

“I’ve been in Savannah long enough to know that when you move, it takes people many years to find you again.”

Alderman Kurtis Purtee representing district six says no matter who secures the mall at the end of bid, the city will have input in what’s next.

“We are going to stay engaged in this entire process. We have to.”

Alderman Purtee says the area has potential to be like Broughton Street. He believes it should be a mixed-use area with retail and housing.

“Maybe for seniors, maybe housing for students, housing based on income and then provide the resources around the housing such as grocery stores, little mom and pop stores,” Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.

Eichelbaum wants the mall geared towards kids with retail mixed in.

“Put in things like laser tag and maybe a movie theatre, bowling alley or whatever but different things and gear it towards kids.”

Regardless, they both hope the future of this property benefits the southside of Savannah.

“We’re just kind of sitting back and watching and waiting and hoping for the best.”

