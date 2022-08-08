Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Olde Pink House is hosting a special event this week celebrating its exclusive Tequila brand.

Guest can enjoy a night of tequila cocktails and delicious food to pair with it.

Whether it’s in a glass or on a plate - Lime and Tequila are a natural pairing.

Chef Eddie Burns joined us in the kitchen and will show us his grilled lime shrimp that will be part of the Pink House Herradura Tequila Dinner Thursday night.

