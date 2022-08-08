The Coastal Health District officially opens Test and Go COVID-19 kiosks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of pulling up to a COVID-19 testing site, you can come to a COVID-19 testing kiosk at the coastal health district 24/7.

Here’s how it works.

Enter some personal information like your name, phone number, date of birth, and you grab your testing kit. Then just like an at home test, you swab your nose and send your specimen. You do need a mobile device to use the machine.

There are testing kiosks at health departments in Brunswick and Savannah.

While the kiosks make COVID-19 testing more accessible for residents, the emergency preparedness director says they also introduced the new testing system with hopes to get rid of testing sites. He says this way they can free up more resources.

“We see the need for it and we just cannot sustain these personal resources indefinitely. It’s been almost two years so we’ve got to kind of move on from this and this is the way to do it,” Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Whyckoff said.

Click here for a map of where the keys are located throughout Georgia.

