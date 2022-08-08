Sky Cams
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group thanks the men and women in blue by making sure they have a roof over their heads.

For the last two years, Ridgeway Roofing company has had a contest for choosing a law enforcement officer who is in need of a new roof on their house.

This year the winner was Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks.

Deputy Kendricks is school resource officer and has been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years.

He says when he got the call that he had won he almost cried.

“It means a lot to me and my family. I don’t think I can express to ridgeway how much it means. Our roof was about 21 22 years old and um it was right there at the line of needing to be replaced,” Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks said.

Ridgeway Roofing says they hope to make this an annual yearly event.

They say they want to continue to give back to the community.

