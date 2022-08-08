Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia Southern begins Fall 2022, university leaders say in some ways they’re preparing for an exciting new year. In some ways, they’re preparing for 2019.

As students return to all three campuses, classes, dining areas, and everything else will be completely reopened from the lockdowns during the pandemic.

“The first Fall that we can say “fully open. Still monitoring, still providing ways that we can mitigate and use our best practices,” said Georgia Southern University president Dr. Kyle Marrero.

President Marrero says the new year also brings new fields of study and new degree programs.

“We’re adding a new bachelor’s degree in IT, we’re adding a Master’s in Logistics Supply Chain, to pair with our doctorate and our four year degree.”

He says the university will be focused on student education but also looking at the economic and environmental priorities of Southeast Georgia and helping students prepare for emerging careers and giving the region the next generation of leaders.

“These new academic programs align with the new needs of the region, for workforce, talent development, for research, aligned with our research public impact agenda.”

In Statesboro, construction begins on the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center as well as the Indoor Practice Facility next to Paulson Stadium.

Previews often highlight new things going up. This one includes old things coming down. The university is taking the wrecking ball to University Villas to make room for something always needed on Statesboro campus - parking.

