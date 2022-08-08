Sky Cams
Ghost Pirates to introduce first ever player on Tuesday

Savannah Ghost Pirates
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will introduce the first player in team history on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the team, the announcement will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. The event is not open to the public, but you will be able to watch via WTOC’s live stream.

The team’s assistant head coach, Alex Loh, with also be introduced at the event. Loh’s hiring was announced last week.

On Tuesday evening, fans will have an opportunity to meet the first ever Ghost Pirates player at an event at B&D Burgers at 209 West Congress Street. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can get autographs, purchase merchandise, play hockey trivia and more.

The Ghost Pirates begin play in October.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

