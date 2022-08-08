“I’m committed’: Interim Chief Lenny Gunther plans to improve relationship with Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a week since the City of Savannah’s Police Department has been under new leadership.

Former Chief Roy Minter stepped down to focus on his U.S. Marshal nomination at the end of July.

“Expectations are high, as they should be. You know, everyone wants to live in a safe area and all of that. What are some things, if you have a bulleted list per say of how you’re going to meet those expectations?”

“So, I have several focus areas going forward. You know the community, of course, one of their main concerns is crime. We have to be able to develop crime reduction strategies that not only reduce crime, but also strengthen our communities. That means having the community involved in our strategies. Even as a child you’re told not to talk to strangers. Even as an adult, if passing an adult and you really don’t know that person you’re not going to say anything. The same thing goes for our community. They’ve got to know us to be able to feel comfortable to communicate with us and, you know, we have to understand that,” Interim Chief, Lenny Gunther said.

“I know you know more than anyone else there’s so much gun violence and I feel like it’s just every single day it feels like. Specifically, just a few weeks ago district three had like five shootings in a matter of a short span of time. How do you plan on addressing that?”

“It’s an issue in our community that effects everyone. Taking a closer look at gang and group associated activity in our community. Taking a closer look at our repeat offenders. Working with our local state and federal agencies bringing everyone to the table to address these issues. Working with our office of neighborhood engagement and safety. Understanding it’s a wholistic approach to addressing crime in our community and really understanding it’s a shared responsibility. The most important thing is for everyone to come to the table and have input on the strategies. Yeah, I take responsibility being the leader of the Savannah Police Department initiating the primary strategies going forward to address and reduce violence,” Interim Chief, Lenny Gunther says.

“If someone from the community said, ‘are we in good hands? Is the City of Savannah in good hands with Lenny as the interim chief right now’ what would you say?”

“You’re in the best hands. It doesn’t get any better,” Interim Chief, Lenny Gunther said.

“Why’s that?”

“I’m committed. I’m committed. I’m all in. I’m all in. I know the posts of the Savannah Police Department. I know the posts of Savannah. I’m invested in what I do and the love and the passion and the dedication that I have for the best for our community and what’s best for the Savannah Police Department is second to none,” Interim Chief, Lenny Gunther said.

