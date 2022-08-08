Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.

Rescue teams stopped their search Sunday night and resumed Monday morning. Savannah Fire said its dive teams searched multiple sections of the river using sonar detection equipment.

Savannah Fire Marine 1 sonar equipment scanned the Savannah River in the ongoing search for an individual who reportedly went into the water Sunday evening. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/58HnLJcmAH — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) August 8, 2022

The river remained opened to boat traffic throughout the search, but rescue teams established a manned safety area to help protect divers when they were down searching.

