Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.

Rescue teams stopped their search Sunday night and resumed Monday morning. Savannah Fire said its dive teams searched multiple sections of the river using sonar detection equipment.

The river remained opened to boat traffic throughout the search, but rescue teams established a manned safety area to help protect divers when they were down searching.

