Man wanted on felony warrant dies in crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a felony warrant died in a crash on Sunday morning in Bulloch County.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision around 4:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the deputy used vehicle registration information to indicate the vehicle was likely driven by 27-year-old Ashton Mingle.

Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was wanted on a felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy activated his emergency lights and followed Pringle down Pulaski Road heading toward Candler County. Speeds were not excessive during the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mingle’s vehicle accelerated before he struck a bridge and crashed into the water.

Deputies jumped in the water and freed Mingle from the vehicle. They attempted first aid but he was pronounced deceased when EMS arrived.

The Georgia State Patrol was requested to investigate this incident and that investigation is still ongoing at this time.

