McMichaels get life sentences for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder

A federal judge sentenced Travis McMichael to life in prison plus 10 years and denied his request to serve time in a federal prison instead of state prison.

William “Roddie” Bryan will be sentenced at 3 p.m.

The McMichaels and their neighbor Bryan were convicted of hate crimes in February. A jury in Brunswick, Ga., concluded the three white men chased and killed 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black. All three men were found guilty on federal hate crimes and kidnapping charges.

The attorneys for Arbery’s family have said they’re hopeful for all three men to receive the maximum sentence possible in a federal hate crimes case, which is life in prison.

All three defendants are already serving life in prison for the February 2020 killing after being found guilty of murder in a Georgia state court last fall.

Travis McMichael was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Gregory McMichael was also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Before the federal trial began, a judge rejected plea deals for Greg and Travis McMichael.

District 162 Representative Carl Gilliard released a statement Monday morning saying, “Today marks a pinnacle time in America where Georgia has stepped forward in the unfortunate murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The successful repeal of Georgia’s Citizen arrest law has played a viable role in making sure moving forward that individuals cannot take lives and use this as an excuse anymore. I am praying that the sentencing on today is a statement that the eyes of the nation are on Georgia. As the original author of this bill it shines a light that Georgia is moving forward as a state that is too busy to hate.”

Rep. Gilliard is one of the sponsors of the bill that repealed and replaced Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law. A law that was repealed as a result of Arbery’s murder.

