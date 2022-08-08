Morning coastal showers, warm afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are already seeing spotty downpours around the coast this morning, but inland communities are dry.

Monday morning starts out with temperatures in the mid 70s at daybreak under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm to the upper 80 by noon with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. The chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two increases during the late morning into the afternoon, but activity calms down by the evening.

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 4:49AM I 0.3′ 11:16AM I 8.3′ 5:36PM

Monday beach conditions: Spotty showers are possible, especially during the morning. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet today with just a low rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 100 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the “extreme” category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southerly breeze around 10 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

Tuesday and Wednesday are trending drier, but it won’t be completely dry with a few spotty showers around. Temperatures will be warmer with afternoon highs back in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances increase during the end of the work week as a front could approach the area. Highs will be in the lower 90s at the end of the week, but we could only have highs in the upper 80s for this coming weekend.

Tropical update: A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa now has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This is not presenting a treat to land right now, but we will keep an eye on it as it tracks west across the Atlantic this week.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

