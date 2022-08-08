Sky Cams
Savannah VOICE Festival kicks off their tenth season

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday marks the return of a decade-long Savannah tradition.

The Savannah VOICE Festival kicked off their tenth season.

It’s a 2 week long series of shows highlighting opera, musical theater and song.

This year’s theme is voices from beyond and includes multiple opera concerts.

After COVID precautions the past few years festival organizers say the group’s founders are excited to bring the music back to the Hostess City.

“It’s their vision to create a festival that honors these voices and shows Savannah how brilliant these voices are. Of course, showing that brilliant music can happen right here in Savannah,” Chad Sonka said.

The festival runs through August 21st and you can get show information by clicking here.

