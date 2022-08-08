Sky Cams
Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River

*
*(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday.

A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.

After ending the search Sunday night, Savannah Fire began looking again Monday morning. The Dive Team has been using sonar equipment.

The fire department tweeted after 2 p.m. Monday that it suspended day two of the search.

Man wanted on felony warrant dies in crash