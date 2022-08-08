Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday.

A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.

After ending the search Sunday night, Savannah Fire began looking again Monday morning. The Dive Team has been using sonar equipment.

Savannah Fire Marine 1 sonar equipment scanned the Savannah River in the ongoing search for an individual who reportedly went into the water Sunday evening. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/58HnLJcmAH — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) August 8, 2022

The fire department tweeted after 2 p.m. Monday that it suspended day two of the search.

