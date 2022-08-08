St. Joseph’s/Candler building new health care campus off Belfast Keller Road

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - New health care options are soon coming to Richmond Hill.

St. Joseph’s/Candler announcing today the health group will open a new 27-acre campus near the planned Heartwood development off Belfast Keller Road.

This announcement promises a multimillion-dollar investment in a new way of delivering health care to those who live in Richmond Hill.

It’s a sea of tress now but this plot of land across from the Heartwood Development in Richmond Hill will soon be a new 5-building health campus from St. Joseph’s/Candler.

“It’s a complete shift in the paradigm when we talk about a health provider,” said Paul Hinchey, the President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler.

The group announced the new initiative that will integrate health services into the new development which is slated to have 10,000 homes in 25 years’ time.

“Health care is what everyone of those people need. And healthcare is going to be on the top table in the front end for economic development.”

The plan calls for the campus to be built in stages with the type of services decided as the community develops.

St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll also work with Bryan County schools to provide classroom spaces and simulators for students on the medical path.

“They’re going to do their clinical rotations as high school students, not as college students, high school students at St. Joseph’s Candler.”

“We can keep our awesome students here, working in Richmond Hill even after the graduate from college,” said Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter.

It’s a first of its kind move to make wellness a part of a growing community says St. Joseph/Candler’s president.

“So you’ve got residential housing which is one leg of the stool. Healthcare, the second leg of the stool. The third leg of the stool is education. We have looked all over this country. This is probably the first model we’ve seen where they’re all integrated in 7,000 acres and it’s very unusual.”

According to the health group’s president, those living in the area will be able to receive about 85% of their health care needs in Bryan County’s south end.

The group will also host classes and other wellness events at Heartwood with the first building at the campus housing primary care and urgent needs.

Crews plan to break ground on the new building early next year with the plan to be open by February of 2024.

