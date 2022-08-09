Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2022 Chamber Business Expo & Business Connection

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can experience the breadth of Savannah’s business community and celebrate the success it continues to enjoy later this week at the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo and Connection event.

Conni Reynolds is the Chamber’s Small Business and Events Manager joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to what is actually a big deal, the return of one of the Chamber’s most popular events.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
River Street
River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue
*
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

2022 Chamber Business Expo & Business Connection
2022 Chamber Business Expo & Business Connection
Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner
Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner
Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner
Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosting Big Band Birthday Bash
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosting Big Band Birthday Bash