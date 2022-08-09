Baxley fire crews prevent brush fire from damaging nearby homes

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews in Baxley say a team effort helped prevent a brush fire from damaging nearby homes over the weekend. While the official cause is still unknown.

City leaders say the community came together Saturday to keep the fire from getting even worse.

Baxley firefighters got the call around 2 p.m. Saturday. It was burning through woods toward Patterson Road.

“A fire that big, and as hot as it is, it dries the fuel out ahead of it and gets even worse with the wind driving it. It can get away from you pretty quick,” Baxley Fire Dept. David Herrin said.

He says the city called for back up from Appling County, Georgia Forestry, and others.

They eventually had 100 firefighters on site. Forestry crews cut breaks to contain the fire and keep it away from dozens of homes and businesses. While the fire remains under Georgia Forestry investigation, Herrin urges anyone who’s preparing to burn trees or brush to make a phone call first.

Call Georgia Forestry and check with them. They keep up with conditions on a daily basis. They know the weather and know what the conditions are.

Herrin also credits neighbors and others who stepped in Saturday, even for small things like shuttling water to the fire crews.

There’s still smoke back that from some of the hot spots. Fire crews are continuing to check on this to make sure it doesn’t come back.

