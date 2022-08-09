Bryan Co. officials asking for feedback on comprehensive plan

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County officials taking the next steps in creating their master plan through 2045.

And they want to hear from you about what should be included in the plan.

Bryan County is set to hold a series of public input sessions for those who live here to give their thoughts on how the area should grow over the next two decades.

Every few years, the county updates its comprehensive plan which spells out the zoning and the placement for a lot of the growth expected for the area. It divides the county for residential, commercial, and industrial uses.

While the meetings aren’t set to happen until later this month, an online survey is already available for those living in Bryan County to give their input.

County officials say that survey has already garnered hundreds of responses and they say that typically getting public input is half the battle when creating these plans. So, positive or negative, they say the feedback will help in the plan’s creation.

“It’s important, as we’re growing, to get that feedback. We want to hear what people want near them, what they want around them. That helps for people who live here now and preserve their property now,” said Matthew Kent, the communications manager for Bryan County.

For full details on when and where the input sessions will take place, click here.

