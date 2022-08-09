Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carver Village is considering a proposal to build a new recycling facility but some community members want to throw that proposal in the trash.

Southern Metals recycling has been here with Carver Village before.

They presented their plan for the facility and how they want to work with the community, but residents said their community has been hurt by industrial developments for too long and the cons outweigh the pros.

“If you’re against it raise your hand...if you’re for it raise your hand,” said Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis.

It was supposed to be on the agenda at the last Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting, but the committee wanted Southern Metals Recycling to discuss the plans with the neighborhood again.

It didn’t change how the community felt.

A resident said: “It doesn’t make sense and I read the brochure in the beginning and it was said that it was gonna be profitable for the neighborhood...in what way? Most of my peers here are elderly people. What’s this gonna profit us?”

Southern Metals Recycling said they want to re-invest some of their profits into Carver Village, but they weren’t sure of a percentage yet.

“That was a good beginning of the conversation except this is the last meeting and people don’t know what that’s gonna look like,” a resident said.

Many of the residents who spoke up were concerned about their health and safety.

“Exposure to that is gonna cause cancer or worse,” a resident said.

“I’m well aware of the potential hazards...I’m not a chemist, I’m not a chemist,” said Madison Elliott, the president of Southern Metals Recycling.

Despite them pushing back for months, some people felt they still aren’t being heard.

“What it projects to me and I’m pretty sure many others, is that we don’t have no choice.”

They feel it’s part of a years long fight of industrial businesses disrupting their community.

A resident said: “Carver Village is the gateway to the City of Savannah and it’s in the way of progress.”

Developers said they have a plan to keep the area secure, mitigate truck traffic and avoid any disruptions with fencing and buffers and they’re limited in where they can build.

“Due to the lack of property and availability...I’ve been working on this for seven years,” Elliott said.

“But not in Carver Village - that’s what these people are saying, not in Carver Village...someplace else but not in Carver Village,” said Chairman Chester Ellis.

The owner of Southern Metals was asked after the meeting if the feedback changed their decision to pursue this. They said they are going forward.

It will be on MPC’s agenda for their August 16 meeting. Then, Savannah’s city council will have the final vote.

