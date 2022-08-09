Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ceremony held for returning 3rd ID soldiers

Tuesday morning several hundred First Armored Brigade Soldiers are back home.
Tuesday morning several hundred First Armored Brigade Soldiers are back home.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning several hundred First Armored Brigade Soldiers are back home.

Those 3rd Infantry Division soldiers deployed to Germany in March to assist NATO allies.

It was already a busy morning as families were reunited.

The first couple hundred soldiers returned early this morning at Fort Stewart.

More than 3000 soldiers were deployed from the First Armored Brigade Combat Team from the 3rd Infantry Division and all of them will be home by the end of the month.

While in Germany they participated in training exercises with other NATO allies and to stop further aggression from Russia.

“Certainly for this brigade what they were asked to do, mission accomplished, well done, super proud of them but the world changed on February 24 and we are going to be looking at a security situation on the planes of Eastern Europe for a long time,” said 3rd ID Deputy Commander Kevin Lambert.

Those troops will be replaced by soldiers from Fort Hood Texas.

While the soldiers are happy to be back on American soil, their families could not have been happier to set the early alarm this morning and welcome them home.

This team left on short notice and had recently returned from a deployment to South Korea so this homecoming was a long time coming with back to back trips overseas.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
River Street
River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue
*
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Beaufort County Council voted Monday night to let voters decide whether to approve a 2-year,...
Beaufort County residents to decide on 2-year $100M Greenspace tax
Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal
THE News at 11
Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island mayor not seeking re-election