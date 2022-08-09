Ceremony held for returning 3rd ID soldiers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning several hundred First Armored Brigade Soldiers are back home.

Those 3rd Infantry Division soldiers deployed to Germany in March to assist NATO allies.

It was already a busy morning as families were reunited.

The first couple hundred soldiers returned early this morning at Fort Stewart.

More than 3000 soldiers were deployed from the First Armored Brigade Combat Team from the 3rd Infantry Division and all of them will be home by the end of the month.

While in Germany they participated in training exercises with other NATO allies and to stop further aggression from Russia.

“Certainly for this brigade what they were asked to do, mission accomplished, well done, super proud of them but the world changed on February 24 and we are going to be looking at a security situation on the planes of Eastern Europe for a long time,” said 3rd ID Deputy Commander Kevin Lambert.

Those troops will be replaced by soldiers from Fort Hood Texas.

While the soldiers are happy to be back on American soil, their families could not have been happier to set the early alarm this morning and welcome them home.

This team left on short notice and had recently returned from a deployment to South Korea so this homecoming was a long time coming with back to back trips overseas.

