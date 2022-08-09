Family displaced after early morning Burton fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured after a fire in Burton Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to a fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point in Beaufort County, just before 2 a.m.

Burton fire crews reported smoke coming from a double wide mobile home.

Fire crews were able to confine the fire and fire damage to a rear bedroom; however, the home suffered smoke damage throughout.

The fire was discovered after a resident woke up to flames in his bedroom. The man attempted to extinguish the fire before alerting and evacuating his parents.

One resident suffered minor burns, and another sustained minor injuries as they escaped the home. Both were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

The fire is still under investigation but is believed to have been started by a candle in the bedroom. Officials say the home had properly functioning smoke alarms.

The residents did not have homeowner’s insurance, and Burton firefighters are asking anyone in the community who can assist this family to contact the Burton Fire District at 843-255-8011 or email safetyed@burtonfd.org.

