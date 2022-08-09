Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Family displaced after early morning Burton fire

Family displaced after early morning Burton fire
Family displaced after early morning Burton fire(Burton Fire Department)
By Danielle Lee
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured after a fire in Burton Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to a fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point in Beaufort County, just before 2 a.m.

Burton fire crews reported smoke coming from a double wide mobile home.

Fire crews were able to confine the fire and fire damage to a rear bedroom; however, the home suffered smoke damage throughout.

The fire was discovered after a resident woke up to flames in his bedroom. The man attempted to extinguish the fire before alerting and evacuating his parents.

One resident suffered minor burns, and another sustained minor injuries as they escaped the home. Both were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

The fire is still under investigation but is believed to have been started by a candle in the bedroom. Officials say the home had properly functioning smoke alarms.

The residents did not have homeowner’s insurance, and Burton firefighters are asking anyone in the community who can assist this family to contact the Burton Fire District at 843-255-8011 or email safetyed@burtonfd.org.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
*
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
River Street
River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue
Terrica Williams
‘Remember her smile’: Mother of woman killed in Hinesville murder-suicide remembers her daughter

Latest News

Tuesday morning several hundred First Armored Brigade Soldiers are back home.
Ceremony held for returning 3rd ID soldiers
Beaufort County Council voted Monday night to let voters decide whether to approve a 2-year,...
Beaufort County residents to decide on 2-year $100M Greenspace tax
Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal
THE News at 11
Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal