Goaltender Darion Hanson introduced as first ever Ghost Pirates player

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates introduced the first player in team history on Tuesday.

A goaltender, Darion Hanson, was introduced to the public by the team on a WTOC live stream from the Enmarket Arena.

Hanson played at UConn after transferring from Union College. Hanson played for Ghost Pirates head coach Rick Bennett at Union.

The 25-year-old made his professional and ECHL debut last spring with the Reading Royals.

“I am very happy to become a Ghost Pirate,” said Hanson. “Coach Bennett and the organization are certainly building something exciting. I’m looking forward to getting to know the City of Savannah, the fans, as well getting out on the ice at Enmarket Arena.”

The team’s assistant head coach, Alex Loh, was also introduced at the event. Loh’s hiring was announced last week.

On Tuesday evening, fans will have an opportunity to meet Hanson at an event at B&D Burgers at 209 West Congress Street. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can get autographs, purchase merchandise, play hockey trivia and more.

The Ghost Pirates begin play in October. The home opener is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

