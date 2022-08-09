Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Goaltender Darion Hanson introduced as first ever Ghost Pirates player

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates introduced the first player in team history on Tuesday.

A goaltender, Darion Hanson, was introduced to the public by the team on a WTOC live stream from the Enmarket Arena.

Hanson played at UConn after transferring from Union College. Hanson played for Ghost Pirates head coach Rick Bennett at Union.

The 25-year-old made his professional and ECHL debut last spring with the Reading Royals.

“I am very happy to become a Ghost Pirate,” said Hanson. “Coach Bennett and the organization are certainly building something exciting.  I’m looking forward to getting to know the City of Savannah, the fans, as well getting out on the ice at Enmarket Arena.”

The team’s assistant head coach, Alex Loh, was also introduced at the event. Loh’s hiring was announced last week.

On Tuesday evening, fans will have an opportunity to meet Hanson at an event at B&D Burgers at 209 West Congress Street. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can get autographs, purchase merchandise, play hockey trivia and more.

The Ghost Pirates begin play in October. The home opener is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
*
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
River Street
River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue
Terrica Williams
‘Remember her smile’: Mother of woman killed in Hinesville murder-suicide remembers her daughter

Latest News

VIDEO: Goaltender Darion Hanson introduced as first ever Ghost Pirates player
THE News at 11
Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship
Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship
Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah Ghost Pirates holding meet and greet for first ever player