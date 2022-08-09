Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island mayor not seeking re-election

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann is planning to not seek re-election this year.

McCann was elected as Mayor in November 2018 and then sworn into office that year in December.

His term as mayor will end December 5.

In a statement, Mayor McCann said, “it has been a privilege to serve as mayor of Hilton Head Island and represent the residents who live here. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the community in this capacity and working alongside a dedicated and caring group of Town Council Members, our Town Manager, and our Town staff.”

The filing period to declare candidacy opened on Aug. 1 and closes at noon on Aug. 15. So far, Alan R. Perry and Michael Santomauro have filed to run for mayor.

For more information on filing for election, click here.

