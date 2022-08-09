Morning coastal showers, warm afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 70s at daybreak away from the coast under partly cloudy skies.

Highs top out in the lower 90s this afternoon, just about average for this time of the year. pic.twitter.com/uZlPRCVovx — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 9, 2022

There is a chance for a few showers early, especially along the coast, a few waterspouts are even possible offshore. Temperatures warm to about 90 by noon with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. The chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two increases during the afternoon, but activity calms down by the evening as the sea breeze subsides.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 6.9′ 5:55AM I -0.3′ 12:19PM I 8.3′ 6:40PM

Tuesday beach conditions: Spotty showers are possible, especially during the morning. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet today with just a low rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 100 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the “very high” category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southerly breeze around 10 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

High pressure will still be around on Wednesday which will keep our afternoon rain chance limited to the sea breeze. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, just about average for this time of the year.

Rain chances increase during the end of the work week as a front could approach the area Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 90s at the end of the week, but we could only have highs in the upper 80s for this coming weekend. The front will stall out in the area and keep elevated rain chances with us into the weekend.

Tropical update: A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa now has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This is not presenting a treat to land right now, but we will keep an eye on it as it tracks west across the Atlantic this week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

