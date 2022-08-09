Sky Cams
Port Wentworth Police Department warning residents about scam

Port Wentworth police(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department was made aware of a scam on Aug. 9.

They say a man had been calling random telephone numbers from the Port Wentworth Police Department’s number 912-964-4360.

The caller would tell them that they were with the Port Wentworth Police Department and explain that they had a warrant for their arrest from a lawsuit, according to officials.

The Port Wentworth Police Department doesn’t issue arrest warrants for lawsuits or any civil issues.

If anyone has any information about these calls or wants to confirm whether or not they are part of an active investigation with the Port Wentworth Police Department, they  are requested to call the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360.

