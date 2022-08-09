Rudy Giuliani to testify August 17 before grand jury into alleged election tampering

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rudy Giuliani will appear in Fulton County Superior Court on August 17 as part of a grand jury investigation into alleged attempts from former President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Giuliani was scheduled to appear Tuesday before the grand jury, but Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press on Monday that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, had excused Giuliani for the day.

Costello said the former mayor of New York City was unable to travel because of a recent medical procedure.

In a July 13 ruling, the New York Supreme Court ordered Giuliani to testify in Fulton County. DA Fani Willis had subpoenaed Guiliani, the former U.S. associate attorney general and former U.S. Attorney who also served as Trump’s lawyer as he sought to overturn the 2020 election’s results.

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City when the 9/11 terrorist attacks struck his city, lost his law license in New York and Washington, D.C., as a result of his support of Trump’s claims about rigged voting machines, polling place fraud, and an international communist conspiracy.

Willis is leading a Fulton County grand jury investigation about an alleged plot involving 16 Republicans who served as fake electors.

According to the Associated Press, all 16 signed a certificate declaring then-President Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Joe Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified.

Last year, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request. In court filings earlier this month, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

