Savannah businesses say they’re seeing an increase in job applicants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good news for those looking to get hired.

The latest jobs report says the national unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in July as employers added more than half a million jobs.

If you’ve been to any service industry businesses in the last year, you might have noticed staffing shortages.

Now some businesses say they’re starting to see an increase in applicants but not everyone is experiencing a hiring boom.

The dinner rush at Dockside Seafood on River Street means it’s all hands on deck.

And while managers say hiring was slow this time last year they say the tide is now starting to turn on staffing shortages.

“Since this time last year, we’ve probably quadrupled our numbers when it comes to applicants, and it’s made my life much easier when it comes down to it,” General Manager, Dockside Seafood Chase Krenshaw said.

It’s good news for an industry that’s been plagued by pandemic-era labor shortages thanks to one group specifically.

“There’s been more of an influx of younger people when it comes down to most people that I have walking up. It’s really the young people who have been showing up a lot recently,” Krenshaw said.

But at Waystation Coffee in Richmond Hill it’s the young people returning to the classroom who are forcing shop owners to once again put up the “Help Wanted” sign.

“In trying to hire again, I would say there’s been a little bit of difficulty in getting the right applicants or getting any applicants at all,” Owner, Waystation Coffee Co Patty Gunderson said.

Owner Patty Gunderson says a lack of proper staffing could impact her shop’s operations.

“Finding people with the right skills would be such a big help. It fills the void that we’re lacking right now.”

As business owners hope prolonged staffing shortages soon become a thing of the past.

