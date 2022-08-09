Savannah Impact Program opening new location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A program that aims to help at-risk youth and adults has new life in Savannah.

After a six-year hiatus, the Savannah Impact Program back up and running, and the program will soon have a new home office to work out of.

Savannah City Council approved funding for the Savannah Impact Program reboot last year. And since then officers across all precincts have gotten the program up and running, just without a central location to offer services to those getting out of the prison system, or in at-risk categories.

“It’s very important it’s a one stop shop. A lot of them will come out and not really have transportation, they have to dibble around all over Savannah. This is going to be that one place they can come, get all their needs here.” Lt. Tim Lewis, Savannah Police said.

Lieutenant Tim Lewis says SIP offers mentorship, cognitive behavioral programs and job skills, and brings together officers from around the city, as well as staff from juvenile justice and Department of Community Supervision.

“So basically if someone comes out, re-entry back into society, we work with them to get them back into being a productive citizen again,” Lewis said.

“It’s perfect, it’s just the perfect setup for us to have a main resource like that next to us. We’ll also reach out to the other city services which can utilize this location.”

The city anticipates the Savannah Impact Program staff will be able to move into this building once it’s completed sometime this fall.

