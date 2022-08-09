Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police identify suspect in church burglary

Kamari Johnson
Kamari Johnson(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say they have identified a man who burglarized a church in July.

Police say 18-year old Kamari Javonn Johnson stole money from the Southside Assembly of God on July 26.

They say he broke in by throwing an object through the window and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Street
River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
FILE PHOTO - Port of Savannah.
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
Coyote raids turtle nest
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
CVS fire
CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.

Latest News

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island mayor not seeking re-election
Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder