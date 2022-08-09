Savannah Police identify suspect in church burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say they have identified a man who burglarized a church in July.

Police say 18-year old Kamari Javonn Johnson stole money from the Southside Assembly of God on July 26.

They say he broke in by throwing an object through the window and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.