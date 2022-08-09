SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives are asking for help in identifying four people who they believe to have information on a homicide.

Police say they think they may be connected to a homicide at the Parker’s on Victory Drive last month.

Images of the individuals can be seen below:

Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide (Savannah Police Department)

If you have any information, they ask to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

