Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives are asking for help in identifying four people who they believe to have information on a homicide.
Police say they think they may be connected to a homicide at the Parker’s on Victory Drive last month.
Images of the individuals can be seen below:
If you have any information, they ask to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.
