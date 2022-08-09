Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives are asking for help in identifying four people who they believe to have information on a homicide.

Police say they think they may be connected to a homicide at the Parker’s on Victory Drive last month.

Images of the individuals can be seen below:

Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide
Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide(Savannah Police Department)
Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide
Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide(Savannah Police Department)
Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide
Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide(Savannah Police Department)

If you have any information, they ask to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Street
River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
FILE PHOTO - Port of Savannah.
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
Coyote raids turtle nest
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
CVS fire
CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.

Latest News

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island mayor not seeking re-election
Kamari Johnson
Savannah Police identify suspect in church burglary
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder