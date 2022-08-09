Sky Cams
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system.

Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities.

Again, students will not report to Smiley Elementary School on Wednesday. All other schools in the district will be open.

The Long County School System said it is working with city officials to resolve the water and sewer issue.

