Statesboro leaders prepare to update the city’s ordinances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members gathered in Statesboro Tuesday for the first step in updating some decades old city ordinances.

Statesboro has tweaked their zoning ordinances over the years. But they really haven’t revamped them since they were first put on the books in 1977.

To put that in context, Jimmy Carter was president. Georgia Southern was a college. And only 14,000 people called The Boro home.

City leaders say it’s time to update them, but it won’t happen overnight.

They’ll get input from the public in a series of meetings as well as a survey on the city’s website. The city’s planning and development director says the zoning ordinance doesn’t take into account the huge housing and retail boom the city has seen since the late 80′s and 90′s.

The revamped zoning plan will factor in housing, the environment, storm water, trees and more. The update will reduce the need for council to grant zoning variances for numerous projects.

“There are many things we can do to update this ordinance to make it more friendly to developers and for residents to understand,” Planning & Development Director Kathy Field said.

The final step will be vote to approve by city council. They anticipate having everything ready sometime during 2023.

