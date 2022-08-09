Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Thunderbolt adds school zone speed cameras near Johnson High School

Duluth police warn drivers to slow down in school zones
Duluth police warn drivers to slow down in school zones(CBS46)
By Danielle Lee
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The Thunderbolt Police Department started an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program to increase safety for anyone traveling through school zones.

The school zone speed cameras are near Johnson High School.

According to the Thunderbolt Police Department the cameras take effect Sept. 6, which is the day after Labor Day.

Anyone in the designated school zone driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail. Speed limits are posted within the school zone.

The 30-day warning period started Aug. 3.

During this 30-day warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail that carries no fine. After the warning period has expired, violators will receive a citation in the mail.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
*
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
River Street
River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue
Terrica Williams
‘Remember her smile’: Mother of woman killed in Hinesville murder-suicide remembers her daughter

Latest News

Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
THE News at 6
Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
New technology shortens drop off & pick up times at McIntosh Co. schools
New technology shortens drop off & pick up times at McIntosh Co. schools
New technology shortens drop off & pick up times at McIntosh Co. schools