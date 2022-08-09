Thunderbolt adds school zone speed cameras near Johnson High School

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The Thunderbolt Police Department started an Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Device program to increase safety for anyone traveling through school zones.

The school zone speed cameras are near Johnson High School.

According to the Thunderbolt Police Department the cameras take effect Sept. 6, which is the day after Labor Day.

Anyone in the designated school zone driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail. Speed limits are posted within the school zone.

The 30-day warning period started Aug. 3.

During this 30-day warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail that carries no fine. After the warning period has expired, violators will receive a citation in the mail.

