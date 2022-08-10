2022 Fall classes begin at the campuses of Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 25,000 Eagles returned to the nest today as Fall classes started on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, and Hinesville.

The students say they’re feeling an excitement with a return to normal campus life and how things were before the pandemic.

The first day of classes on three campuses had students in lecture halls, but also in bookstores, dining halls and everywhere else. Many were learning as they went.

“I think I like it a lot. Everything is together. I’m getting used to the walking, but haven’t figured out the bus routes yet,” said freshman Samaya Turner.

For new students who finished their final years of high school during the pandemic, this year is about returning to traditional classroom settings.

“In-person is a lot better, especially for things like Math. I’m taking Calculus this year, and I’d rather not do that online,” said freshman Kaitlyn Collins.

Administrators stood by with maps and directions to help new arrivals. Monday and Tuesday included chances for students to meet each other and get familiar with their campus.

“Research shows the more engaged college students can be, from student organizations to passion projects, they feel more at home and want to come back,” said Dr. Ken Gassiot, the vice president of Student Development.

For returning students, it’s a chance to return to what they hoped for college when they started.

“You get used to being online and now you’re in person all the time. You have to learn to get back into the swing of things,” said junior Alaina Strange.

It will take about a month for Georgia Southern, and other universities around the state, to have exact enrollment figures.

