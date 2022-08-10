Beaufort Co. Council approves 1% sales tax for November ballot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Since the end of 2021, there’s been no additional county wide sales tax in place in Beaufort county. That came after residents voted down a referendum that would’ve kept the tax at seven percent. Now county leaders are giving new option for voters that would go into place come 2023.

After discussing several different iterations, Beaufort County Council decided to approve a one percent sales tax to go on the ballot here in November. It’ll be structured to collect about $100 million over the next two years for greenspace.

“Our environment is critical to everybody here in the county,” Beaufort County Council Chairman Joseph Passiment said.

They say those funds would look to protect that environment through the county’s continued growth.

“We’re in the Lowcountry, we have sensitive areas that if they were to be developed could harm the storm water and the environment in general.”

He says if voters approve it, the tax would only apply to certain purchases.

“The staples of life; food, medicines, gasolines all of those are exempt from this tax.”

The last time we talked about this potential tax, it was going to collect three times as much money over twice as many years... but the county says that was unnecessary and they’re pleased with the new timeline.

“We’re very fiscally conservative. We think the $100,000,000 is an adequate sum of money to begin the process that we already have in place with the rural and critical lands, then we’ll evaluate it at the end of two years.”

Chairman Passiment says a preliminary survey shows that 71% of the public would approve this sales tax as of now. The county also tells me that the Greenspace referendums have been the most successful ones over the last two decades of all the sales taxes they’ve proposed.

