Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

CASA holding last volunteer training for the year

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brightside Advocacy strives to meet the needs of all Chatham County children in foster care.

They do that with the help of Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, volunteers and they want to you to join in!

The last CASA volunteer training for the year is starting this month and Bright Side Advocacy Executive Director Kate Blair stopped by Morning Break to share the details.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
Kamari Johnson
Suspect in church burglary turns self into police
Terrica Williams
‘Remember her smile’: Mother of woman killed in Hinesville murder-suicide remembers her daughter
*
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2

Latest News

CASA holding last volunteer training for the year
CASA holding last volunteer training for the year
Career and college readiness program for SCCPSS students
Career and college readiness program for SCCPSS students
Career and college readiness program for SCCPSS students
Career and college readiness program for SCCPSS students
2022 Chamber Business Expo & Business Connection
2022 Chamber Business Expo & Business Connection