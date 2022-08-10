Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

City of Savannah posts survey to gain community input on police chief search

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has posted a survey to get the community’s input on the police chief search.

The city said the survey will help them get input on things like what traits, expertise and experiences matter most to residents in the next police chief.

The survey is available online and will remain open through Sept. 23.

A public engagement report will be developed from feedback and used to formulate the search criteria for the next chief.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
Kamari Johnson
Suspect in church burglary turns self into police
Terrica Williams
‘Remember her smile’: Mother of woman killed in Hinesville murder-suicide remembers her daughter
*
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2

Latest News

Community welcomes 3rd ID soldiers home after deployment
Community welcomes 3rd ID soldiers home after deployment
Community welcomes 3rd ID soldiers home after deployment
THE News at 4:30
United Way of Southeast Georgia hosts Tasting Statesboro fundraiser
Evans Memorial Hospital holding fundraiser to provide more services