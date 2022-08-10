City of Savannah posts survey to gain community input on police chief search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has posted a survey to get the community’s input on the police chief search.

The city said the survey will help them get input on things like what traits, expertise and experiences matter most to residents in the next police chief.

The survey is available online and will remain open through Sept. 23.

A public engagement report will be developed from feedback and used to formulate the search criteria for the next chief.

