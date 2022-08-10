Sky Cams
Evans Memorial Hospital holding fundraiser to provide more services

(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital made over a million dollars in upgrades in March and they’re still hoping to make more improvements.

For just $100, you have a shot at owning this new 2022 Chevy Blazer. By buying a ticket, of course, you’re buying yourself a chance at a new car but you’ll also be helping out Evans Memorial Hospital.

Evans Memorial CEO Bill Leo says money raised from the raffle will help the hospital better serve the community.

He says it’ll allow them to grow both inpatient and outpatient services.

There are some services that patients would normally have to travel to a different hospital to get, but they’re trying to bring some of those to Claxton.

“One of the things we’re working on here is expanding our emergency department to add a CT scanner. So one of the things it’ll do, it’ll enable us to get that done in a more expeditious fashion. But as well it allows us to recruit additional subspecialists and be able to provide services right here in the Evans County area and at Evans Memorial Hospital,” said Evans Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Lee.

You can enter the raffle by buying your ticket online, click here.

They’re only selling 1,750 tickets and will draw a winner on September 7.

