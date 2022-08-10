Federal grant bringing fiber internet to Evans County households

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Internet in rural areas is known to be spotty in places, or just downright unusable. But that’s changing in Evans County thanks to some federal grants.

“The ability to work from home, which is kind of becoming a more norm and natural, that’s almost impossible in rural Evans County. But not today. Not today,” PAC Fiber Director of Operations Noah Covington said.

That’s thanks to the USDA ReConnect Grant. PAC Fiber, under the Pembroke Telephone Company, has received over $6 million to date in grants to provide high speed Internet to Evans County.

964 households now have a high speed internet connection and 1,326 more will have access soon.

“Having this high speed internet is crucial to build our economy and support the rural places that frankly support so many people across America,” USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said.

Kids in school will also benefit from the new Internet access. Doing schoolwork at home was a challenge for many in rural areas during the pandemic- but shouldn’t be in Evans County any longer.

“They can do their homework online after school and not have to go to a parking lot to get it done,” Small said.

This is just the beginning for PAC Fiber, Covington says. They’ve been able to make significant progress in bringing high speed internet to rural areas and have no plans to stop now.

“Our plan is long term to serve all of Evans and all of Tatnall County. Some of these areas are served, but we’re really focusing on the unserved and underserved areas. And that’s what our desire is, is to take care of people that are being overlooked,” Covington said.

Pembroke Telephone Company will be applying for more grants through the federal program as well.

