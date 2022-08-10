Georgia Southern University students returning to class Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another first day of school, this time for some college students on Georgia Southern’s campuses.

Returning to normal, that is really the key this year, having normal activities and the true college experience this year for all of the students whether they are going back in Savannah or at the campuses in Hinesville and Statesboro.

In total, there are nearly 27,000 students enrolled at Georgia Southern across their three campuses and online. Thousands of them moved on campus Friday in Statesboro and a couple hundred moved in on the Armstrong campus last week as well.

Since then, students have been learning where everything is, what to expect this upcoming year and of course, making some new friends.

President of Georgia Southern Dr. Kyle Marrero says this year will be the full experience for students, faculty and staff – all together in person.

“Take this time, explore, get to know people that are similar and different than you, open your horizons, your understandings of the world around you. We are fully open, fully engaged, all student organizations, over 300 of them active, having everything going on so for them it is as much back to normal as we were in 2019,” said Dr. Marrero.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.