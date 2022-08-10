Gun violence “survivor families” in Savannah can have their loved ones remembered at national museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From the City of Savannah to the nation’s capitol, families are recognizing their loved ones taken by gun violence.

This is the first time “survivor families” in Savannah can have their loved ones recognized in the National Building Museum in Washington D.C.

It’s called the Gun Violence Memorial Project – a tribute to thousands of people who have been killed across America.

It’s personal for Olga Williams who lost her “bonus son”, Dominique Williams, 7 years ago.

Her family has objects displayed in the museum for him.

“It’s three houses it’s englassed with 700 bricks and each brick represents someone’s life that’s been stolen by gun violence,” Williams said.

Now, families in Savannah have the chance to dedicate one for their loved ones.

“Our young people, our loved ones, whoever has been stolen by gun violence...they’re not just a number or statistic,” she said. “They have people who love them and care about them and those objects represent them.”

Dominique was only 17-years-old when killed on Hilton Head Island in 2015.

“Because of the bonus love...he was my bonus son. Dominique was a beautiful, beautiful person.”

Since then, Williams has been advocating for families dealing with the same pain and raising awareness through a mentorship program in his name – Dominique’s World.

“That’s why I raise my voice. That’s why I speak about gun violence and the prevention of it every chance I get because I don’t want anyone else to go through the pain that my family’s going through and I feel like doing nothing makes us part of the problem.”

Williams said their lives have changed forever, but being able to honor and celebrate his life is what she wants for other survivor families too.

“Every opportunity I get to say Dominique’s name and tell his story or elevate my voice and cry some tears, I want people to realize this gun thing is serious.”

Williams also said Dominique’s World is working on possibly taking families from Savannah to Washington D.C. to stand in the museum and see the objects on display.

The collection event is this weekend and you do have to register. More than 40 families have signed up so far.

