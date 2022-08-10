Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 08-10-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just a few storms at 3pm; however, I’m definitely anticipating more as the sea breeze is on the move. For the rest of the afternoon, we’ll watch a scattered showers and storms near the I-95 corridor and the islands. After 6pm, the focus will shift well inland much like last night where Gulf moisture and the sea breeze collide. An isolated severe storm with 60mph winds cannot be ruled out.

Daybreak Thursday we’ll make down to 71°-75°, closer to 80° for the coast. We’ll warm to the low to middle 90s with heat indices near 100°. Rain chances will be 40% percent, scattered in nature, and a little later in the afternoon/early evening.

Daybreak Friday we’ll have lows in the middle 70s, mostly cloudy skies inland, and perhaps sunnier closer to the coast. A cold front will be approaching from the west-northwest. We’re anticipating widely scattered showers and some storms especially in the evening as the front gets closer to the coast. High will struggle to reach 90°.

Saturday morning could still be wet for some of the viewing area including the coast and south of the Altamaha. Clouds may linger past any rain showers too, as Low pressure develops along the cold front that stalls out in Florida. The afternoon we dry out with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday morning into Tuesday morning, we’ll have morning lows closer to 70° with some dropping into the upper 60s! Mostly sunny skies and lower dewpoints. That’s the stuff we like!! Lower dewpoints mean a break from the stickiness!

Beaches: Expect a moderate rip for rip currents through Saturday.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
Kamari Johnson
Suspect in church burglary turns self into police
Terrica Williams
‘Remember her smile’: Mother of woman killed in Hinesville murder-suicide remembers her daughter
*
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2

Latest News

WTOC First Alert Weather
Isolated afternoon downpours, “cooler” weather to come
Few afternoon dowpours.
Andrew's noon show 8.10
Few PM showers, better rain chances ahead
Andrew's Wednesday AM forecast 8.10
Dry morning, few PM showers
Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 8.10