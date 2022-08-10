Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 08-10-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just a few storms at 3pm; however, I’m definitely anticipating more as the sea breeze is on the move. For the rest of the afternoon, we’ll watch a scattered showers and storms near the I-95 corridor and the islands. After 6pm, the focus will shift well inland much like last night where Gulf moisture and the sea breeze collide. An isolated severe storm with 60mph winds cannot be ruled out.

Daybreak Thursday we’ll make down to 71°-75°, closer to 80° for the coast. We’ll warm to the low to middle 90s with heat indices near 100°. Rain chances will be 40% percent, scattered in nature, and a little later in the afternoon/early evening.

Daybreak Friday we’ll have lows in the middle 70s, mostly cloudy skies inland, and perhaps sunnier closer to the coast. A cold front will be approaching from the west-northwest. We’re anticipating widely scattered showers and some storms especially in the evening as the front gets closer to the coast. High will struggle to reach 90°.

Saturday morning could still be wet for some of the viewing area including the coast and south of the Altamaha. Clouds may linger past any rain showers too, as Low pressure develops along the cold front that stalls out in Florida. The afternoon we dry out with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday morning into Tuesday morning, we’ll have morning lows closer to 70° with some dropping into the upper 60s! Mostly sunny skies and lower dewpoints. That’s the stuff we like!! Lower dewpoints mean a break from the stickiness!

Beaches: Expect a moderate rip for rip currents through Saturday.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

