Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July homicide case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say.

Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the 1900 block of Victory Drive.

Detectives have continued to investigate the case and are seeking the public’s assistance identifying four persons of interest in the investigation, according to Savannah police.

The award is being offered in addition to an existing CrimeStoppers tip. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 to be eligible for the $5,000 reward.

CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

