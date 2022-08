SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall is now over.

The listing from Ten-X says the property is in escrow. Once it has closed, auction details will be available.

WTOC saw the number go over $8 million before the bidding period closed, but an official sale total has not been announced.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.