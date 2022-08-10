Savannah State University welcomes students for upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University’s Week of Welcome is underway. Over the course of the week, hundreds of new and transfer students come to campus for orientation, and to get their first taste of student life on campus.

The director of student life on the campus of Savannah State University says this year will be a little different than the past couple years through the pandemic, where they had to do more virtual events.

He says this year, welcoming back students, they’ll have more in-person. Still social distant, but he says that in-person experience makes all the difference.

“The feeling is just so much better in person when you can actually feel the spirit, and feel the Tiger pride,” Director of Student Life Desmond Stowe said.

One of the big events of the week for new students is in just a few hours at Tiger Arena.

“The whole grand opening tonight will introduce them to what the university is. So they’ll meet university officials, they’ll meet our student government association, our president, they’ll meet our president tonight,” Stowe said.

And to help new students out and get them where they need to go, the university has strategically placed these student orientation leaders, or SOLs all around campus.

“We always say, without a ‘SOL’, you’re lost. So they’re getting their Tiger SOLs tonight at the grand opening.”

The Grand Welcome Opening Session is Wednesday night for new students. This will give students and their families the chance to get more familiar with the university.

It will be held tonight from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Tiger Arena.

