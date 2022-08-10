Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

S.C. attorney general wants bond revoked for Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice

Curtis Smith, Alex Murdaugh
Curtis Smith, Alex Murdaugh(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh will face a bond revocation hearing Thursday.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said the hearing for Curtis Eddie Smith will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Richland County Courthouse. Judge Clifton Newman will preside.

In a bond revocation hearing, the state attorney presents evidence to show the defendant allegedly violated the terms of his bond. Wilson must show what bond conditions applied and what Smith did that violated a condition.

State authorities say Smith planned the shooting of Alex Murdaugh with him so that Murdaugh’s surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Smith was charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million
Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking...
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking water
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Police lights
State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. closed due to incident
Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Ralph Fiennes as M in No Time to Die.
Movie filmed in Savannah starring Ralph Fiennes releases trailer
Webb's collection features all U.S. military conflicts
THE News at Daybreak - 6 a.m. - VOD
Alex Murdaugh
Judge denies Murdaugh attorneys request for delay in Beach family lawsuit until after murder trial