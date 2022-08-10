Sky Cams
SCCPSS superintendent’s contract extended for another 2 years

By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County Superintendent Ann Levett’s contract is extended for another two years. The Savannah Chatham County school board made the decision at Wednesday’s meeting.

Superintendent Ann Levett was up for evaluation and board members gave her satisfactory scores. Residents packed out Wednesday’s meeting. Some say they aren’t pleased with the academic growth in Savannah Chatham schools and questioned if her contract should be extended. Others say school leaders are not to blame.

“She’s been given a fair chance, she was an assistant superintendent before she became superintendent. She should have hit the ground running instead y’all have just been treading water prior to COVID.”

“We have got to stop putting blame you. We have go to stop putting blame on doctor Ann Levett.”

Board member Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown says they evaluate the superintendent based on a plethora of things like academic performance, communication, and graduation rates.

As parents were worried about low test scores, Dr. Levett says a lot of other factors go into a students progress.

“People don’t always understand how children grow and develop and I think we see that here. I think it’s not a full understanding of how things work with children,” Superintendent Ann Levett said.

“Take a look at what the criteria for these evaluations are and making sure that school performance is at the top of that list,” Board President Elect Roger Moss said.

Superintendent Ann Levett’s contract is set from July 1, 2022 to June 30 2024.

