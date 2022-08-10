Comfortable morning, few PM showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 70s at daybreak away from the coast under partly cloudy skies.

We're already seeing some upper 60s early this morning for a few inland communities! pic.twitter.com/UrVYJcwspN — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 10, 2022

There is a chance for a few showers early, especially along the coast, but most of us will continue to be dry. Temperatures warm to about 90 by noon with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. The chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two increases during the afternoon, but activity calms down by the evening as the sea breeze subsides.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 6.6′ 6:59PM I -0.9′ 1:20PM I 8.1′ 7:41PM

Wednesday beach conditions: Spotty showers are possible, especially during the morning. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet today with just a moderate rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 105 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the “very high” category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southerly breeze around 15 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

Highs will be in the lower 90s on Thursday ahead of a cold front approaching from the north. This will increase rain chances late. This front will then move through on Friday, when our rain chance peaks for the week.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s, a bit below average for this time of the year. Rain chances are a bit better on Saturday vs. Sunday, with dry time to get in outdoor activities.

Tropical update: A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa now has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This is not presenting a treat to land right now, but we will keep an eye on it as it tracks west across the Atlantic this week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.